Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $589.84M. BFLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.65, offering almost -464.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.33% since then. We note from Butterfly Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.59% year-to-date, but still down -17.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -34.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.11 day(s).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.87 percent over the past six months and at a -40.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.30%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.14% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares, and 54.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.73%. Butterfly Network Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 13.22 million shares worth $138.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.60% or 12.74 million shares worth $132.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 8.78 million shares worth $61.9 million, making up 5.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.24 million shares worth around $43.73 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.