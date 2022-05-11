Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR)

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.75, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $476.10M. BNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.64, offering almost -930.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.27% since then. We note from Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 247.69K.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Instantly BNR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.74 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.65% year-to-date, but still down -32.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) is -58.01% down in the 30-day period.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Burning Rock Biotech Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.99 percent over the past six months and at a 17.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited to make $20.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.47 million and $16.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.60%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited earnings are expected to increase by -11.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.10% per year for the next five years.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares, and 50.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.28%. Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock is held by 138 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 8.9 million shares worth $84.82 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 2.13% or 1.86 million shares worth $33.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $27.34 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $22.03 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.