Future Outlook And Graphite Bio Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.33 or -10.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $173.97M. GRPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.00, offering almost -1105.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.13, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -10.99% since then. We note from Graphite Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.01K.

Graphite Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GRPH as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Graphite Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

Instantly GRPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.31% year-to-date, but still down -32.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) is -31.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRPH is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -751.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -183.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) estimates and forecasts

Graphite Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.90 percent over the past six months and at a 32.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%.

Graphite Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -107.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.90% per year for the next five years.

GRPH Dividends

Graphite Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.51% of Graphite Bio Inc. shares, and 86.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.01%. Graphite Bio Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Samsara BioCapital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.80% of the shares, which is about 7.43 million shares worth $121.8 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.76% or 6.25 million shares worth $102.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $10.19 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $8.82 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.