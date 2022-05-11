Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.14, and it changed around -$1.42 or -6.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50B. FLYW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.41, offering almost -171.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.27, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.35% since then. We note from Flywire Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 627.42K.

Flywire Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FLYW as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flywire Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Instantly FLYW has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.65 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.46% year-to-date, but still down -29.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is -26.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLYW is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Flywire Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.40 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Flywire Corporation to make $53.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Flywire Corporation shares, and 90.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.81%. Flywire Corporation stock is held by 123 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.76% of the shares, which is about 16.54 million shares worth $725.11 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 10.78% or 10.64 million shares worth $466.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $43.8 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $26.58 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.