EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 3.08 million shares of the EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.68, and it changed around -$0.28 or -3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08B. EVGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.59, offering almost -155.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.85% since then. We note from EVgo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.51 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.74% year-to-date, but still down -15.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -38.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.97 day(s).

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

EVgo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.81 percent over the past six months and at a -27.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect EVgo Inc. to make $10.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of EVgo Inc. shares, and 42.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.72%. EVgo Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Pictet Asset Management SA being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.81% of the shares, which is about 3.99 million shares worth $39.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.86% or 2.65 million shares worth $26.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $37.66 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $10.74 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.