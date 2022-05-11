Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $151.65, and it changed around $1.14 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.36B. ENPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $282.46, offering almost -86.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.2% since then. We note from Enphase Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ENPH as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 192.90 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.10% year-to-date, but still down -13.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is -22.29% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $226.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENPH is forecast to be at a low of $165.00 and a high of $307.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Enphase Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.24 percent over the past six months and at a 41.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $503.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc. to make $545.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $316.06 million and $351.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.50%. Enphase Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.74% per year for the next five years.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 29.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares, and 72.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.01%. Enphase Energy Inc. stock is held by 1,110 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.08% of the shares, which is about 14.96 million shares worth $2.74 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.31% or 13.92 million shares worth $2.55 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.45 million shares worth $631.38 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $522.66 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.