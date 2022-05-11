Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Shares Could Drop Up To -159.2%

In the last trading session, 2.99 million shares of the Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.25, and it changed around -$0.59 or -1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.68B. DOCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $107.79, offering almost -244.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.64% since then. We note from Doximity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Doximity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DOCS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Doximity Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Instantly DOCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.28 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.66% year-to-date, but still down -20.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is -35.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCS is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $81.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -76.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Doximity Inc. to make $89.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Doximity Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.90% per year for the next five years.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of Doximity Inc. shares, and 68.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.67%. Doximity Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.22% of the shares, which is about 14.98 million shares worth $750.84 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 9.57% or 10.07 million shares worth $504.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $246.98 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $130.83 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.