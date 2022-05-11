DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.99 million shares of the DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.29, and it changed around $1.66 or 2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.25B. DOCU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $314.76, offering almost -347.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.37% since then. We note from DocuSign Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.57 million.

DocuSign Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended DOCU as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DocuSign Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.58 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.85% year-to-date, but still down -16.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is -31.05% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCU is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

DocuSign Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.34 percent over the past six months and at a 0.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $582.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect DocuSign Inc. to make $606.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. DocuSign Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 45.30% per year for the next five years.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 01 and June 06.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of DocuSign Inc. shares, and 73.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.72%. DocuSign Inc. stock is held by 1,325 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.20% of the shares, which is about 14.39 million shares worth $2.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.80% or 11.59 million shares worth $1.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.31 million shares worth $808.93 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $342.74 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.