DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO): Decline Of -189.93% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.28, and it changed around -$0.4 or -2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.95B. DLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.43, offering almost -301.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.09% since then. We note from DLocal Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

DLocal Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DLO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DLocal Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.62 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.78% year-to-date, but still down -19.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is -35.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLO is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

DLocal Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.58 percent over the past six months and at a 104.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect DLocal Limited to make $78.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.46% of DLocal Limited shares, and 77.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.05%. DLocal Limited stock is held by 161 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 43.27% of the shares, which is about 62.4 million shares worth $3.4 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.05% or 5.83 million shares worth $318.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd and PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.68 million shares worth $81.32 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $80.36 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.