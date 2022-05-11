Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $3.75 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$0.34 or -13.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $930.37M. DAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.35, offering almost -567.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -14.35% since then. We note from Dave Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Instantly DAVE has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.92 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.61% year-to-date, but still down -40.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is -59.63% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAVE is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Dave Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.05 percent over the past six months and at a 45.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dave Inc. shares, and 93.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.51%. Dave Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Wexford Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2019, it held 18.18% of the shares, which is about 1.69 million shares worth $7.43 million.

Bandera Partners LLC, with 15.58% or 1.44 million shares worth $6.37 million as of Jun 29, 2019, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2019. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.67 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.