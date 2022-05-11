Could Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Deliver Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel
Could Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $492.22M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.17, offering almost -320.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.26% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 974.41K.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.57 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.18% year-to-date, but still down -24.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -17.20% down in the 30-day period.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.90% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 39.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.14%. Quantum-Si incorporated stock is held by 109 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.12% of the shares, which is about 13.07 million shares worth $102.84 million.

Glenview Capital Management, Llc, with 5.11% or 6.0 million shares worth $47.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.99 million shares worth $86.49 million, making up 9.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $20.85 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.

