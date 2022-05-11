Could NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.79, and it changed around $0.8 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.30B. NEE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.73, offering almost -32.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.21% since then. We note from NextEra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.84 million.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Instantly NEE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.97 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.03% year-to-date, but still down -1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is -18.70% down in the 30-day period.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

NextEra Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.26 percent over the past six months and at a 10.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc. to make $5.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.93 billion and $5.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.00%. NextEra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.05% per year for the next five years.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 21 and July 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.70. It is important to note, however, that the 2.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares, and 80.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.30%. NextEra Energy Inc. stock is held by 2,953 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.10% of the shares, which is about 178.85 million shares worth $16.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.91% or 155.33 million shares worth $14.5 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 55.76 million shares worth $5.21 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 41.55 million shares worth around $3.88 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.