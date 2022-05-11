Could Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) were traded, and its beta was -1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around -$0.18 or -13.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.00M. LIXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -319.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.47% since then. We note from Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.84% year-to-date, but still down -11.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 5.36% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.30%.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.13% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares, and 8.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.83%. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $1.68 million.

Santa Monica Partners LP, with 0.25% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 48388.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 25995.0 shares worth around $54069.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.