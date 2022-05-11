Could International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE: IBM) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $132.21, and it changed around $3.08 or 2.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.67B. IBM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.99, offering almost -10.42% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $114.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.35% since then. We note from International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.00 million.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) trade information

Instantly IBM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 137.99 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 4.19%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -3.39% year-to-date, but still down -2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is 1.10% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBM is forecast to be at a low of $115.00 and a high of $185.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) estimates and forecasts

International Business Machines Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 3.69 percent over the past six months and at a 24.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation to make $13.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.37 billion and $17.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.20%. International Business Machines Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 13.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of International Business Machines Corporation shares, and 57.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.96%. International Business Machines Corporation stock is held by 2,728 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 74.94 million shares worth $10.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.20% or 64.53 million shares worth $8.96 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 25.33 million shares worth $3.52 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 18.82 million shares worth around $2.62 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.