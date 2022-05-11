Could Berkshire Grey Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BGRY) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.2 or -9.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.77M. BGRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.55, offering almost -432.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.04% since then. We note from Berkshire Grey Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 693.52K.

Berkshire Grey Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BGRY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Instantly BGRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.00% year-to-date, but still down -13.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is -23.26% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BGRY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -405.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -304.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Berkshire Grey Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.97 percent over the past six months and at a 56.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Berkshire Grey Inc. to make $11.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Berkshire Grey Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -164.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 58.40% per year for the next five years.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.50% of Berkshire Grey Inc. shares, and 84.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.53%. Berkshire Grey Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 29.28% of the shares, which is about 65.57 million shares worth $360.62 million.

VK Services, LLC, with 25.26% or 56.57 million shares worth $311.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $3.49 million, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.67 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.