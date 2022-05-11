Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.94, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $178.15M. CGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.20, offering almost -374.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.09% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 905.83K.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5000 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.88% year-to-date, but still down -15.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is -32.87% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGEN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1188.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -312.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Compugen Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.00 percent over the past six months and at a -26.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.10%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.64% of Compugen Ltd. shares, and 41.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.40%. Compugen Ltd. stock is held by 157 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.83% of the shares, which is about 10.23 million shares worth $32.94 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 8.10% or 7.0 million shares worth $30.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.89 million shares worth $18.19 million, making up 6.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $10.25 million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.