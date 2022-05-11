Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 11.07 million shares of the Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.54 or -11.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. COMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.70, offering almost -337.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.55, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -12.35% since then. We note from Compass Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.89 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.45% year-to-date, but still down -29.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is -38.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Compass Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.42 percent over the past six months and at a 42.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Compass Inc. to make $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.23 billion and $1.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.50%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.13% of Compass Inc. shares, and 60.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.70%. Compass Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 33.55% of the shares, which is about 132.37 million shares worth $1.76 billion.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 8.52% or 33.6 million shares worth $445.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $40.71 million, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $38.62 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.