Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock Forecast 2022: $600.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 29.43 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.99, and it changed around -$10.52 or -12.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.84B. COIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $368.90, offering almost -405.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.78, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -12.04% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 132.81 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.08% year-to-date, but still down -40.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -54.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $271.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COIN is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $600.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -722.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Coinbase Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.38 percent over the past six months and at a -89.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -97.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.8 billion and $1.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.30%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.83% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 48.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.03%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 1,039 institutions, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.26% of the shares, which is about 10.86 million shares worth $2.74 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 4.02% or 6.98 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.75 million shares worth $946.44 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $699.06 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.