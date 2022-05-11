CareMax Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CMAX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around -$0.76 or -16.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.97M. CMAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -305.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.63, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -17.22% since then. We note from CareMax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 371.41K.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

Instantly CMAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.45 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.57% year-to-date, but still down -35.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is -42.75% down in the 30-day period.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 86.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CareMax Inc. to make $136.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.92 million and $114.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 367.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.10%.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.22% of CareMax Inc. shares, and 66.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.95%. CareMax Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.20% of the shares, which is about 16.78 million shares worth $128.86 million.

Eminence Capital, LP, with 9.25% or 8.08 million shares worth $62.05 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $10.26 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $7.86 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.