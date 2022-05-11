Can Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Top Story   »  Can Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Shares M...

Can Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.14 or 12.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $521.27M. BBLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -1130.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.08% since then. We note from Babylon Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.52K.

Babylon Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BBLN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here. .

Sponsored

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Instantly BBLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.70% year-to-date, but still down -6.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is -63.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBLN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Babylon Holdings Limited to make $114.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.11% of Babylon Holdings Limited shares, and 21.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.62%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.