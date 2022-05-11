Can Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.14 or 12.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $521.27M. BBLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -1130.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.08% since then. We note from Babylon Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.52K.

Babylon Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BBLN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Instantly BBLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.70% year-to-date, but still down -6.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is -63.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBLN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Babylon Holdings Limited to make $114.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.11% of Babylon Holdings Limited shares, and 21.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.62%.