Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2.48 million shares of the Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.56, and it changed around $0.27 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.44B. GOLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.07, offering almost -20.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.9% since then. We note from Barrick Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 24.09 million.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Instantly GOLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.42 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.05% year-to-date, but still down -5.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is -16.21% down in the 30-day period.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Barrick Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.09 percent over the past six months and at a 3.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation to make $3.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.54 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%. Barrick Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -13.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.20% per year for the next five years.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares, and 59.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.37%. Barrick Gold Corporation stock is held by 1,169 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 88.94 million shares worth $1.69 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 3.61% or 64.15 million shares worth $1.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 79.51 million shares worth $1.51 billion, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 23.02 million shares worth around $440.9 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.