Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.98, and it changed around -$2.06 or -9.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $598.82M. BAND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.97, offering almost -669.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.52, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.11% since then. We note from Bandwidth Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 755.08K.

Bandwidth Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BAND as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bandwidth Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) trade information

Instantly BAND has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.16 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.55% year-to-date, but still down -17.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is -41.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BAND is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -426.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) estimates and forecasts

Bandwidth Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.20 percent over the past six months and at a -93.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 40.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -192.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. to make $129.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $113.05 million and $108.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.30%. Bandwidth Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.60% per year for the next five years.

BAND Dividends

Bandwidth Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.05% of Bandwidth Inc. shares, and 105.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.32%. Bandwidth Inc. stock is held by 312 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.75% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $203.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.79% or 1.57 million shares worth $141.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $152.37 million, making up 7.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $64.07 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.