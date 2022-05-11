B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2.87 million shares of the B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.09, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.20B. BTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.37, offering almost -31.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.32% since then. We note from B2Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.68 million.

B2Gold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BTG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. B2Gold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.55 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.27% year-to-date, but still down -7.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is -14.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTG is forecast to be at a low of $5.06 and a high of $8.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

B2Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.92 percent over the past six months and at a 5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.57%.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 4.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of B2Gold Corp. shares, and 70.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.46%. B2Gold Corp. stock is held by 477 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.16% of the shares, which is about 117.84 million shares worth $403.01 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.34% or 88.05 million shares worth $301.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 53.57 million shares worth $183.19 million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 44.07 million shares worth around $182.43 million, which represents about 4.17% of the total shares outstanding.