AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.76 million shares of the AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.31, and it changed around -$1.33 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.27B. AZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.70, offering almost -15.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.41% since then. We note from AstraZeneca PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.96 million.

AstraZeneca PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AZN as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AstraZeneca PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.00 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.25% year-to-date, but still down -5.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is -10.54% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZN is forecast to be at a low of $59.64 and a high of $87.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.03 percent over the past six months and at a 26.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC to make $10.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.41 billion and $7.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.90%. AstraZeneca PLC earnings are expected to increase by -96.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.40% per year for the next five years.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.38. It is important to note, however, that the 3.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of AstraZeneca PLC shares, and 17.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.02%. AstraZeneca PLC stock is held by 1,125 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.42% of the shares, which is about 89.84 million shares worth $5.23 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 1.79% or 47.11 million shares worth $2.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 26.69 million shares worth $1.6 billion, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 23.45 million shares worth around $1.46 billion, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.