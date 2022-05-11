ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.79 million shares of the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.51, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.58B. ASX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.62, offering almost -47.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.92% since then. We note from ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.82 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.79 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.03% year-to-date, but still down -2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is -5.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.84 percent over the past six months and at a -15.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. to make $5.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.23 billion and $4.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.70%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 127.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.20% per year for the next five years.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 4.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.30 per year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, and 7.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.00%. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.10% of the shares, which is about 24.13 million shares worth $189.4 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.72% or 15.88 million shares worth $124.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.06 million shares worth $36.06 million, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $11.45 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.