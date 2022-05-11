Are Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.82 million shares of the Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.42, and it changed around $0.17 or 2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.65B. BCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.20, offering almost -64.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.91% since then. We note from Barclays PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.31 million.

Barclays PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BCS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barclays PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.67 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.95% year-to-date, but still down -6.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is -5.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCS is forecast to be at a low of $8.86 and a high of $14.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Barclays PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.67 percent over the past six months and at a -27.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.90%. Barclays PLC earnings are expected to increase by 323.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.60% per year for the next five years.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 4.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Barclays PLC shares, and 2.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.87%. Barclays PLC stock is held by 316 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 15.62 million shares worth $161.62 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.37% or 15.59 million shares worth $161.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.04 million shares worth $76.61 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $34.8 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.