Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.68, and it changed around -$0.62 or -4.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64B. AMPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.98, offering almost -499.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.16, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.27% since then. We note from Amplitude Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Amplitude Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMPL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amplitude Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) trade information

Instantly AMPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.23 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.27% year-to-date, but still down -12.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) is -16.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPL is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) estimates and forecasts

Amplitude Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.71 percent over the past six months and at a -36.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Amplitude Inc. to make $51.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Amplitude Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -184.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.60% per year for the next five years.

AMPL Dividends

Amplitude Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.09% of Amplitude Inc. shares, and 78.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.41%. Amplitude Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Battery Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 25.96% of the shares, which is about 13.98 million shares worth $759.93 million.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, with 13.82% or 7.45 million shares worth $404.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $43.94 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $38.45 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.