Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.12 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.29, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.21B. ALIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.34, offering almost -82.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.39, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.37% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.75 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.45% year-to-date, but still down -11.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is -13.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $803.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Alight Inc. to make $764.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Alight Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.72% per year for the next five years.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.44% of Alight Inc. shares, and 95.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.54%. Alight Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.27% of the shares, which is about 54.83 million shares worth $629.49 million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., with 10.07% or 44.98 million shares worth $516.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.98 million shares worth $80.17 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 6.48 million shares worth around $74.39 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.