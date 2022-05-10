You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY).

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.17, and it changed around -$0.59 or -5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. RLGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.03, offering almost -106.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.65, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -4.72% since then. We note from Realogy Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Realogy Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RLGY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Realogy Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) trade information

Instantly RLGY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.74 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.99% year-to-date, but still down -5.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is -19.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLGY is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) estimates and forecasts

Realogy Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.16 percent over the past six months and at a -12.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Realogy Holdings Corp. to make $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.89 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.30%. Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 191.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.70% per year for the next five years.

RLGY Dividends

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.89% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, and 109.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.03%. Realogy Holdings Corp. stock is held by 334 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.06% of the shares, which is about 22.22 million shares worth $373.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.92% or 18.57 million shares worth $325.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.98 million shares worth $139.89 million, making up 6.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.92 million shares worth around $120.37 million, which represents about 6.80% of the total shares outstanding.