You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU).

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.46, and it changed around -$1.26 or -16.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $749.75M. BLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -52.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.75% since then. We note from BELLUS Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 825.09K.

BELLUS Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BLU as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.09 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.75% year-to-date, but still down -27.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is -19.95% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLU is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -209.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -116.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

BELLUS Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.38 percent over the past six months and at a 14.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.50%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.93% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares, and 71.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.86%. BELLUS Health Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.93% of the shares, which is about 5.25 million shares worth $32.23 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 4.67% or 4.97 million shares worth $30.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Health Sciences Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $4.73 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.23 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.