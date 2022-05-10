Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.63, and it changed around -$7.32 or -10.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.81B. WIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $309.00, offering almost -378.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.36, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.77% since then. We note from Wix.com Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Instantly WIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.00 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.04% year-to-date, but still down -19.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is -33.05% down in the 30-day period.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Wix.com Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.74 percent over the past six months and at a 10.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. to make $356.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.00%. Wix.com Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 32.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.80% per year for the next five years.

Wix.com Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.21% of Wix.com Ltd. shares, and 91.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.72%. Wix.com Ltd. stock is held by 542 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.87% of the shares, which is about 4.5 million shares worth $710.73 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.87% or 4.5 million shares worth $710.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.15 million shares worth $282.5 million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $104.13 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.