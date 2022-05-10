Why Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.69M. XERS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.98, offering almost -173.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.75% since then. We note from Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4500 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.20% year-to-date, but still down -25.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is -24.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XERS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -229.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.64 percent over the past six months and at a 48.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 130.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. to make $23.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.17 million and $8.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 160.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 182.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.30%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.40% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 31.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.76%. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Lazard Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 2.48 million shares worth $7.27 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.33% or 1.8 million shares worth $5.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $3.72 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.