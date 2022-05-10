Why Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were traded, and its beta was 3.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.74, and it changed around -$0.31 or -7.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $370.48M. MCRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.06, offering almost -570.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.04, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.02% since then. We note from Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 728.08K.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.97 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.10% year-to-date, but still down -24.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is -47.10% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Seres Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.42 percent over the past six months and at a -187.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -176.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -75.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc. to make $10.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -91.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.01% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 85.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.10%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 14.38 million shares worth $119.78 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.94% or 13.78 million shares worth $114.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $50.04 million, making up 6.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.74 million shares worth around $37.95 million, which represents about 5.14% of the total shares outstanding.