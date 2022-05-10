Why Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.49, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.17B. ATI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.74, offering almost -20.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.66% since then. We note from Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Instantly ATI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.70 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.77% year-to-date, but still down -5.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is -7.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATI is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.36 percent over the past six months and at a 869.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 52.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 136.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 283.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $729.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated to make $710.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.00%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 97.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -4.50% per year for the next five years.

ATI Dividends

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, and 107.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.57%. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock is held by 323 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.88% of the shares, which is about 20.21 million shares worth $336.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.86% or 13.82 million shares worth $229.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.57 million shares worth $137.99 million, making up 6.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $84.79 million, which represents about 4.01% of the total shares outstanding.