Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.27, and it changed around -$0.94 or -15.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $226.50M. VYGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.60, offering almost -101.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.32% since then. We note from Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 818.64K.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VYGR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Instantly VYGR has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.60 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.46% year-to-date, but still down -32.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) is -41.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYGR is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.68 percent over the past six months and at a 12.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -84.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc. to make $3.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.54 million and $6.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 143.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.50%.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.98% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 65.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.72%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with TRV GP III, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.84% of the shares, which is about 6.39 million shares worth $16.81 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 9.79% or 3.72 million shares worth $9.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $2.57 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $1.65 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.