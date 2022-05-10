Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.43, and it changed around -$1.47 or -5.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. VCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.94, offering almost -171.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.49, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.17% since then. We note from Vericel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 505.52K.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

Instantly VCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.16 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.29% year-to-date, but still down -15.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is -32.33% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Vericel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.78 percent over the past six months and at a -37.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Vericel Corporation to make $45.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.80%.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 08.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Vericel Corporation shares, and 115.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.55%. Vericel Corporation stock is held by 284 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.06% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $277.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 15.06% or 7.07 million shares worth $277.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.3 million shares worth $125.95 million, making up 7.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $117.15 million, which represents about 7.01% of the total shares outstanding.