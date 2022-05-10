Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 10.15 million shares of the Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.60, and it changed around -$0.21 or -1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.90B. VALE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.17, offering almost -58.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.56% since then. We note from Vale S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.43 million.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Instantly VALE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.65 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.63% year-to-date, but still down -9.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is -27.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Vale S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.56 percent over the past six months and at a -20.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 270.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -49.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Vale S.A. to make $9.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.62 billion and $13.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.20%. Vale S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 284.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 18.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.67. It is important to note, however, that the 18.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Vale S.A. shares, and 25.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.03%. Vale S.A. stock is held by 627 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.50% of the shares, which is about 230.73 million shares worth $3.22 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 3.65% or 187.57 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 149.29 million shares worth $2.08 billion, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 70.69 million shares worth around $899.88 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.