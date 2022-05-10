Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -77.15% – Marketing Sentinel
Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -77.15%

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around -$0.07 or -10.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.81M. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.82, offering almost -886.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.39% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7450 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.54% year-to-date, but still down -20.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is -34.23% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UXIN is forecast to be at a low of $41.36 and a high of $41.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6910.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6910.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $390.63 million and $42.79 million respectively.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 15.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.82% of Uxin Limited shares, and 45.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.81%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 59 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.81% of the shares, which is about 41.28 million shares worth $65.23 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with 3.00% or 11.44 million shares worth $18.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $8.73 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.

