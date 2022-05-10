TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.15 or -10.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $336.02M. TMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.39, offering almost -1065.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.88% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.21 million.

TMC the metals company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.54% year-to-date, but still down -16.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is -42.11% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1718.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.75 percent over the past six months and at a 44.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.36% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares, and 3.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.96%. TMC the metals company Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Nomura Holdings Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 0.79 million shares worth $1.64 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.24% or 0.54 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $1.41 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held roughly 12085.0 shares worth around $36859.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.