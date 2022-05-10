Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 3.09 million shares of the Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.28, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.22B. TECK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.93, offering almost -23.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.24% since then. We note from Teck Resources Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.28 million.

Teck Resources Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TECK as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teck Resources Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Instantly TECK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.79 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.26% year-to-date, but still down -7.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is -7.36% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TECK is forecast to be at a low of $40.69 and a high of $60.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Teck Resources Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.46 percent over the past six months and at a 80.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Teck Resources Limited to make $3.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%. Teck Resources Limited earnings are expected to increase by 428.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.76% per year for the next five years.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.06 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 1.06% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Teck Resources Limited shares, and 69.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.26%. Teck Resources Limited stock is held by 559 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.57% of the shares, which is about 24.1 million shares worth $694.51 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 4.48% or 23.61 million shares worth $680.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 18.08 million shares worth $521.16 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $166.63 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.