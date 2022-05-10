Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.35, and it changed around -$3.46 or -14.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.45B. SG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.20, offering almost -176.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.18, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.08% since then. We note from Sweetgreen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 940.81K.

Sweetgreen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.60 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.41% year-to-date, but still down -24.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is -31.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.56 day(s).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Sweetgreen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sweetgreen Inc. to make $101.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.63% of Sweetgreen Inc. shares, and 70.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.65%.