Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) were traded, and its beta was -2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around -$0.37 or -16.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.52M. SBFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.80, offering almost -3153.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.76% since then. We note from Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.20 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.88 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.49% year-to-date, but still down -30.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -80.00% down in the 30-day period.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.70%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.41% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares, and 0.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.04%.