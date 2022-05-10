Stock Performance And Outlook Of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV)

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around -$0.33 or -18.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.75M. OBSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.58, offering almost -143.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.53% since then. We note from ObsEva SA’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 558.37K.

ObsEva SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OBSV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ObsEva SA is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Instantly OBSV has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9010 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.13% year-to-date, but still down -3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBSV is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -716.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -648.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -63.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6k and $4k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61,566.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.25% of ObsEva SA shares, and 25.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.71%. ObsEva SA stock is held by 60 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.37% of the shares, which is about 4.75 million shares worth $9.45 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 4.22% or 4.59 million shares worth $9.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $0.73 million, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.