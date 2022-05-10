Stock Performance And Outlook Of eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN)

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.91M. EMAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.36, offering almost -466.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.3% since then. We note from eMagin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.99K.

eMagin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EMAN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. eMagin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

Instantly EMAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9398 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.30% year-to-date, but still down -9.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is -26.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EMAN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -549.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -549.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

eMagin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.94 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.00%. eMagin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 61.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.47% of eMagin Corporation shares, and 24.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.38%. eMagin Corporation stock is held by 52 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $7.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.01% or 2.91 million shares worth $6.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.03 million shares worth $6.85 million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $4.16 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.