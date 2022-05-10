SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Share Price Might Move Down By -57.55%

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.23, and it changed around -$0.98 or -15.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $997.47M. SLGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.72, offering almost -181.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.99, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -14.53% since then. We note from SomaLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

SomaLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLGC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.01 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.07% year-to-date, but still down -23.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is -27.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLGC is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -263.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -129.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

SomaLogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.38 percent over the past six months and at a -23.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SomaLogic Inc. to make $23.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.77% of SomaLogic Inc. shares, and 43.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.31%. SomaLogic Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Casdin Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 12.39 million shares worth $153.5 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 3.50% or 6.33 million shares worth $78.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.5 million shares worth $95.46 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $10.32 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.