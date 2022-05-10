Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.20, and it changed around -$0.54 or -8.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. SLDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.85, offering almost -139.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.52% since then. We note from Solid Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.31 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.88% year-to-date, but still down -17.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -25.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.99% of Solid Power Inc. shares, and 19.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.02%. Solid Power Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $33.89 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 1.81% or 3.03 million shares worth $30.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 76000.0 shares worth $0.76 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund held roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.