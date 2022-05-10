SNDL Stock Forecast 2022: Sundial Growers Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 2.44%

In the last trading session, 84.45 million shares of the Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around -$0.04 or -9.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $999.69M. SNDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -263.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.44% since then. We note from Sundial Growers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 100.58 million.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4995 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.05% year-to-date, but still down -14.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -29.71% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sundial Growers Inc. to make $147.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,461.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.40%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares, and 5.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.67%. Sundial Growers Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.91% of the shares, which is about 48.24 million shares worth $27.9 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.78% or 29.51 million shares worth $17.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 28.84 million shares worth $13.78 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 13.85 million shares worth around $7.16 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.