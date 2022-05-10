Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 9.43 million shares of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.08, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.05B. SIRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.02, offering almost -15.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.88% since then. We note from Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 20.83 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.24 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -7.77% up in the 30-day period.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.05 percent over the past six months and at a -5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. to make $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.19 billion and $2.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 916.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.75% per year for the next five years.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.12% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, and 13.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.62%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is held by 818 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.93% of the shares, which is about 77.0 million shares worth $469.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.70% or 68.03 million shares worth $414.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 55.1 million shares worth $336.08 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22.75 million shares worth around $138.79 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.