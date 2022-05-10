Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.09, and it changed around -$21.42 or -19.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88B. SI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $239.26, offering almost -165.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $80.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.33% since then. We note from Silvergate Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 809.97K.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Instantly SI has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 131.93 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.21% year-to-date, but still down -25.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is -30.83% down in the 30-day period.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Silvergate Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.13 percent over the past six months and at a 35.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to make $56.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.76 million and $30.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 98.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.60%.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.75% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, and 80.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.15%. Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is held by 388 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.80% of the shares, which is about 2.61 million shares worth $386.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.04% or 1.87 million shares worth $277.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $78.25 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $94.59 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.