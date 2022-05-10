ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $115.91, and it changed around -$21.39 or -15.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.44B. SWAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $249.73, offering almost -115.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $125.00, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.84% since then. We note from ShockWave Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 416.03K.

ShockWave Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SWAV as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Instantly SWAV has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 161.97 on Monday, 05/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.00% year-to-date, but still down -26.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is -45.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

ShockWave Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.34 percent over the past six months and at a 665.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 117.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 235.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ShockWave Medical Inc. to make $84.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.72 million and $29.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 232.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 182.40%.

SWAV Dividends

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.17% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares, and 94.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.46%. ShockWave Medical Inc. stock is held by 401 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 3.44 million shares worth $613.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.19% or 3.24 million shares worth $578.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $240.63 million, making up 3.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $214.58 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.